Accused in POCSO case surrenders

KANNUR

26 May 2021 21:52 IST

An accused, who was absconding in the sexual abuse case of a minor tribal girl, surrendered before the Muzhakunnu police on Wednesday. The police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC-ST Act, based on a complaint filed by the father of the 14-year-old victim on May 20.

The victim’s father alleged that the accused, E.K. Nidheesh, had forcibly taken his daughter to a school building, while she was returning home after washing clothes in the stream adjacent to their home. The accused is married and the father of a child. Nidheesh surrendered while a special investigation team led by Peravoor DySP T.P. Jacob was investigating the case.

