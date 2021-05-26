Kozhikode

Accused in POCSO case surrenders

An accused, who was absconding in the sexual abuse case of a minor tribal girl, surrendered before the Muzhakunnu police on Wednesday. The police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC-ST Act, based on a complaint filed by the father of the 14-year-old victim on May 20.

The victim’s father alleged that the accused, E.K. Nidheesh, had forcibly taken his daughter to a school building, while she was returning home after washing clothes in the stream adjacent to their home. The accused is married and the father of a child. Nidheesh surrendered while a special investigation team led by Peravoor DySP T.P. Jacob was investigating the case.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 9:52:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/accused-in-pocso-case-surrenders/article34652211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY