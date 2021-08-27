Accused in murder case nabbed

KOZHIKODE

27 August 2021 23:40 IST

The police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of killing his neighbour in a dispute over land on Wednesday evening. Chalil Thodyil Rajeesh was arrested under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Thiruvambadi police, who carried out the investigation into the incident, said Rajeesh was had attacked his neighbour, Mohandas, using a tile piece following a row over 30 cents of land in their area. They were not on good terms over the land ownership, the police said.

Rajeesh had escaped from the spot after the incident. He was traced by the police on Thursday night.

Advertising

Advertising