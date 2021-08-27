Kozhikode

Accused in murder case nabbed

The police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charge of killing his neighbour in a dispute over land on Wednesday evening. Chalil Thodyil Rajeesh was arrested under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Thiruvambadi police, who carried out the investigation into the incident, said Rajeesh was had attacked his neighbour, Mohandas, using a tile piece following a row over 30 cents of land in their area. They were not on good terms over the land ownership, the police said.

Rajeesh had escaped from the spot after the incident. He was traced by the police on Thursday night.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 11:41:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/accused-in-murder-case-nabbed/article36145459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY