Accused in molestation case still at large

Kozhikode

08 July 2021 17:57 IST

Women’s organisations threaten to launch indefinite stir in front of Mukkom police station

Alleging apathy on the part of the police in probing a suspected molestation case, a number of women’s organisations in Kozhikode district have threatened to launch an indefinite protest in front of the Mukkom police station. Janadhipathya Mahila Association will firstly launch its series of protests with the support of local women activists on Saturday.

It was on June 30 that the complainant, who is a widow, was allegedly molested by a local resident. The accused was reportedly a retired teacher from Manassery who was found absconding after the incident. Leaders of various local action councils who expressed solidarity with the woman complained that the police were facilitating his easy escape from the case.

“It was such a shocking experience that the man who came to my house demanding a glass of water turned out to be a molester. He also took my photos,” said the woman who was in the city on Thursday to meet the Women’s Cell officials with her complaint. She said she could not react instantly as she was taken aback by his sudden change of behaviour.

Though the Mukkom police seized the accused’s mobile phone after registering a case, there was no proper follow-up investigation in the incident. The complainant also found that the man had earlier been imprisoned in connection with similar incidents. He had also been in jail for sexually exploiting minor girls during his career as a teacher, she said.

Raihana Nazar, district vice president of the Women’s Wing of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, said the merchants’ fraternity would take up the issue until the complainant got justice. “We have already approached the Women’s Cell for speedy action. The case will also be taken up with the Women’s Commission,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Mukkom police said there was no laxity on their part as the case was under investigation. The accused would be taken into custody soon for interrogation, they said.