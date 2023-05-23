Accused in couple assault case gets bail

May 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

A youth, who was arrested by the Nadakkavu police on Monday on the charge of assaulting a young couple while they were travelling on a motorcycle, has been given bail.

A.P. Mohammed Ajmal from Beypore was charged under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) which are bailable offences.

According to the police, the couple were going to the city from East Hill after watching a movie when a group of young men on two motorcycles started following them and making lewd comments on the woman. When her husband questioned it, he was allegedly assaulted by Ajmal even though his friends dissuaded him. The man sustained minor injuries and later approached the police.

