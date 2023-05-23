HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in couple assault case gets bail

May 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who was arrested by the Nadakkavu police on Monday on the charge of assaulting a young couple while they were travelling on a motorcycle, has been given bail.

A.P. Mohammed Ajmal from Beypore was charged under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) which are bailable offences.

According to the police, the couple were going to the city from East Hill after watching a movie when a group of young men on two motorcycles started following them and making lewd comments on the woman. When her husband questioned it, he was allegedly assaulted by Ajmal even though his friends dissuaded him. The man sustained minor injuries and later approached the police.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.