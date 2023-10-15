Accused in banking fraud held

October 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have arrested an Assam native who allegedly operated an online fraud to withdraw ₹19 lakh from the account of a Meenchanda native. It was on September 22 that the police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. In the investigation, it was found that the accused accessed an old mobile phone number used by the bank account holder to operate the fraud. The whereabouts of the man were tracked after examining a few suspected bank account details. The Assam police also extended their technical support to nab the suspect.

