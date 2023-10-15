HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in banking fraud held

October 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested an Assam native who allegedly operated an online fraud to withdraw ₹19 lakh from the account of a Meenchanda native. It was on September 22 that the police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. In the investigation, it was found that the accused accessed an old mobile phone number used by the bank account holder to operate the fraud. The whereabouts of the man were tracked after examining a few suspected bank account details. The Assam police also extended their technical support to nab the suspect.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.