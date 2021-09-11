Kozhikode

Accused in abuse case found dead

A Perambra native, who was recently booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, was found dead near his house on Saturday. The police identified the man as Velayudhan. He was reportedly absconding after the case was registered against him by the Kozhikode rural police. The victim was a 10-year-old girl.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 049527600. WhatsApp: 7902281306.


