Accused in abuse case found dead

A Perambra native, who was recently booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl, was found dead near his house on Saturday. The police identified the man as Velayudhan. He was reportedly absconding after the case was registered against him by the Kozhikode rural police. The victim was a 10-year-old girl.

