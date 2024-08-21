Accident lurks on hill highway to Kakkadampoyil ecotourism spot

With over 20 major accidents in just two years, the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil hill highway has become one of the most accident-prone routes in rural Kozhikode. A majority of those who fall victim to the accidents are domestic tourists visiting the ecotourism destinations around Kakkadampoyil.

A steep, dangerous curve at Anakkallumpara on the route remains a high-risk point. On August 19 (Monday), a woman from Koduvally was killed in a car accident near the curve after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Residents and tourism entrepreneurs complained that the Road Safety Authority had not yet addressed the issue. They added that vehicles coming from the Kakkadampoyil side were facing huge risks owing to the faulty construction of the road, particularly in the steep Anakkallumpara area.

“Some immediate road realignment work will have to be undertaken in the area, considering the increased flow of tourists to the Kakkadampoyil ecotourism spots. Measures should be taken to increase the height of the safety wall along the hairpin curve,” says T. Joseph, a resident. He added that the road realignment work should be completed at the accident spot before the ongoing hill highway development on the Kodenchery-Kakkadampoyil route was finished.

Tourism entrepreneurs from Kakkadampoyil said that the stretch between Kakkadampoyil and Anakkallumpara resembled a risky mountain pass with hazardous curves and slopes. They added that the ravine-like terrain along the road presented another challenge, making rescue operations difficult.

Police officials from Thiruvambady station said that drivers, who were unaware of the risky nature of the roads, flouted speed limits and fell prey to accidents on the route. They also added that motorcycle riders who visited the ecotourism destinations were careless in following safe driving habits.

Koodaranhi grama panchayat president Mary Thankachan said that speed control measures had been introduced to ensure the safety of drivers, though they were often neglected in the mirth of riding. “We feel that accidents have increased on the route since the renovation of the muddy road. Reckless driving is definitely one of the major reasons,” she added.