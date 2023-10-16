Accident claims lives of couple in Kozhikode

October 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

A couple hailing from Kakkodi was crushed under the wheels of a private bus at Vengeri near Malaparamba in Kozhikode on Monday. The police identified the victims as K.P. Shaiju, 43, and his wife Sheema, 38, who succumbed to injuries on the way to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said a private bus rammed the couple’s motorbike when they stopped their vehicle behind another private bus to follow lane traffic regulations. Both of them were crushed between the two private buses. Six others, including another bike rider and five bus passengers also sustained injuries in the incident.

Shaiju, was an employee at the Chevayur Educational Sub District Office. The couple met with the accident while they were on the way to a private hospital for consultation. The details of the accident and the driver’s negligence came to light through a closed circuit television camera visual from the spot.

The two-wheeler of the couple was destroyed in the impact of the collision. Another motorcycle rider who had a close shave from the spot sustained grave injuries and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Motor Vehicles department sources said it was reportedly the rash driving of the private bus driver that resulted in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place around 9.30 a.m. in one of the most accident-prone stretches on the Kozhikode bypass road. Despite the cautionary boards erected at various spots, majority of private bus operators do not follow the guidelines.