Academicians, industry experts share insights on future of electric vehicles

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), hosted the PES (Power and Energy Society) YP (Young Professional) Research Conclave 2024.

Titled ‘Empower EV Future’, the event gathered academicians and industry experts to discuss and share insights on the future of electric vehicles (EV), a press release said here on July 29 (Monday).

Inaugurating the event, Prof. Mohammed Kasim, chairman of IEEE Kerala Chapter, highlighted the critical role of advancing EV technology in achieving a sustainable future. Presiding over the function, Dr. Ajith Gopi, chairman of IEEE PES Kerala Chapter, emphasised the importance of academia-industry collaboration in fostering innovation in the EV sector.

Dr. Sameer S.M., Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Dr. Sindhu T.K., head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at NIT-C, addressed the gathering, underlining the significance of research and development in electrical engineering to support the ongoing EV revolution.

Dr. Shihabudeen K.V., Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering; Dr. Kumaravel S., Associate Professor in Electrical Engineering; and Dr. Rahul Satheesh, treasurer and YP activities coordinator for the IEEE PES Kerala Chapter spoke.

The event featured a series of engaging sessions led by distinguished experts. Dr. Kumaravel. S, Anush G. Nair, senior technology manager of Electrification Practice Group at Tata Elxsi; Dr. Vipin Das, lead engineer at Bosch Software Technology; Albin Paul, former chairman of IEEE PES YP; and Dr. Rahul Satheesh, treasurer and YP activities coordinator for IEEE PES Kerala Chapter, made insightful presentations.

The PES YP Research Conclave 2024 successfully fostered a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, reinforcing the critical role of joint efforts between academia and industry in shaping the future of electric vehicles.

