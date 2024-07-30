GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Academicians, industry experts share insights on future of electric vehicles

Published - July 30, 2024 12:34 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), hosted the PES (Power and Energy Society) YP (Young Professional) Research Conclave 2024.

Titled ‘Empower EV Future’, the event gathered academicians and industry experts to discuss and share insights on the future of electric vehicles (EV), a press release said here on July 29 (Monday).

Inaugurating the event, Prof. Mohammed Kasim, chairman of IEEE Kerala Chapter, highlighted the critical role of advancing EV technology in achieving a sustainable future. Presiding over the function, Dr. Ajith Gopi, chairman of IEEE PES Kerala Chapter, emphasised the importance of academia-industry collaboration in fostering innovation in the EV sector.

Dr. Sameer S.M., Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Dr. Sindhu T.K., head of the Department of Electrical Engineering at NIT-C, addressed the gathering, underlining the significance of research and development in electrical engineering to support the ongoing EV revolution.

Dr. Shihabudeen K.V., Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering; Dr. Kumaravel S., Associate Professor in Electrical Engineering; and Dr. Rahul Satheesh, treasurer and YP activities coordinator for the IEEE PES Kerala Chapter spoke.

The event featured a series of engaging sessions led by distinguished experts. Dr. Kumaravel. S, Anush G. Nair, senior technology manager of Electrification Practice Group at Tata Elxsi; Dr. Vipin Das, lead engineer at Bosch Software Technology; Albin Paul, former chairman of IEEE PES YP; and Dr. Rahul Satheesh, treasurer and YP activities coordinator for IEEE PES Kerala Chapter, made insightful presentations.

The PES YP Research Conclave 2024 successfully fostered a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, reinforcing the critical role of joint efforts between academia and industry in shaping the future of electric vehicles.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.