Academic works, treatment hit at Kozhikode MCH

Institution beset by shortage of doctors; full-time Principal yet to be appointed

The staff pattern of 1961 is still being followed while appointing doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Treatment of patients and academic works of students are equally hit due to shortage of doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, one of the major healthcare institutions in the public sector in the Malabar region.

According to sources, the post of principal has been lying vacant since April 30 when V.R. Rajendran, the incumbent, retired from service. Vice Principal K.G. Sajeeth Kumar has been given additional charge for the past two months. In total, the posts of eight professors, eight associate professors, and 56 assistant professors are yet to be filled.

The sources said that 18 doctors had retired in the past two months, and senior posts are vacant in departments such as gynaecology, orthopedics, general surgery, general medicine, and forensic medicine. The posts of professors in orthopedics and cardio thoracic sections have been vacant for the past two years.

The sources pointed out that the staff pattern of 1961 was still being followed while appointing doctors. The medical college now has 250 MBBS seats in a batch and 215 PG seats. For every 25 students, there is only one teacher. A senior doctor, who did not wish to be named, said the staff pattern was inadequate considering academic duties and the increasing number of patients at the hospital.

Adding to it is the recent transfers of senior doctors to newly established medical colleges at Konni in Pathanamthitta and Idukki. The transfers were effected ahead of the visit of the National Medical Commission team for granting approval to the colleges.

With the onset of monsoon, there is a spurt in the number of those who seek treatment for various types of fevers. On an average, around 3,500 people reach the outpatient department a day, and around 500 visit the casualty department. Nearly 1,500 people are there at a time in the in-patient section. Owing to the increasing number of patients, many are lying in the corridors.

The medical college students’ union has sent memorandums to the authorities, requesting them to address staff shortage.