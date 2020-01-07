ABVP seeking to shift blame for JNU attack, says activist

Functionaries of “Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR”, a coordination committee with over 100 students’ organisations, students’ groups and civil society organisations as its members, have alleged that the Hindu Raksha Dal claiming responsibility for the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers on Sunday is a “diversionary tactic”.

N. Sai Balaji, president, All-India Students’ Association (AISA), which is part of the committee, alleged on Tuesday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was afraid that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), its student outfit, had been accused of terrorising teachers and students. Examining social media accounts, the JNU students had proved that ABVP activists were behind the violence and their names had been circulated.

WhatsApp chat

The WhatsApp chat between these people too was put on the public domain. Now, the ABVP was trying to prove that someone else was responsible for the incident. Earlier, the Sangh Parivar had alleged that it was Leftist students who were behind the violence. Then how come new people are claiming responsibility now, he asked.

“The police should check the phone locations of ABVP leaders whose names we have exposed. Check their WhatsApp chats and call records. This includes a student leader from the Delhi University. If the police don’t do this, we know on whose side they are,” Mr. Balaji, a former president of JNU students’ union, said.

VC’s resignation sought

Mr. Balaji sought the resignation of M. Jagadesh Kumar, JNU Vice Chancellor, who had “failed” the students there. The Delhi City Police Commissioner too should face action as he had sided with the attackers, the AISA leader said. T.P. Ashrafali, national president, Muslim Students’ Federation, said that protests would be held in various cities, including Kozhikode, on January 20. As many as 10 lakh signatures would be collected against the CAA and seminars and public meetings would be held, he said