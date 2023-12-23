ABVP activists detained after protest at Calicut varsity

December 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around a dozen activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were taken into police custody on December 23 morning after they tried to disrupt a meeting of the University of Calicut Syndicate on the campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram.

Police personnel were present in good numbers outside the administration block of the university ahead of the meeting that started around 10 a.m. Though there had been no previous announcement of any protests, the police were reportedly anticipating trouble in view of the ABVP protest outside Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj’s official residence on December 22. Soon after the meeting began, two groups of ABVP activists tried to barge into the building from two sides raising slogans against the Vice-Chancellor. Though the ABVP activists tried to resist the attempt to take them into custody, they were soon bundled into police vehicles parked on the campus.

There had been a ruckus in the university on Friday when around 15 ABVP activists tried to break into the residence of Mr. Jayaraj. It was in protest against the Students’ Federation of India activists blocking nominees of the Chancellor from attending the Senate meeting held on Thursday. Though initially they were planning to take out a march to the administration block, the protest was held outside the Vice-Chancellor’s residence. In between, a few activists scaled the fence, entered the bungalow, and attempted to break into the building. Though not many police personnel were present there, the protesters were soon taken into custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.