Abubacker Siddique murder: one more arrested from Kannur airport

March 05, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Police have arrested another person accused in the murder of 32-year-old Abubacker Siddique, a resident of Seethamgoli in Kasaragod.

P.M. Abdul Jalil, 35, a resident within the Manjeswaram police station limit was arrested at the Kannur airport on Saturday by a police team led by Inspector A. Santhosh Kumar. With this, the number of people arrested in the case has increased to ten.

The police said that Abdul Jalil, one of the accused who went abroad after the incident, was directly involved in the murder. The police had issued a look out notice against him.

There are a total of 19 accused in the case, five of them have been granted bail, and four are in jail.

On June 26, 2022, Abubacker Siddique was abducted by a gang and brutally assaulted. He was later dumped near a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The gang also abducted and assaulted Siddique’s elder brother Anwar and his friend Ansari.

A special police team headed by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena is investigating the case.