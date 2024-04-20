GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abrogation of Article 370 created painful situation, says CPI(M) leader Tarigami

April 20, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, addressing an interactive session in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, addressing an interactive session in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Views of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not considered before abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile State, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MLA from there, has alleged.

Attending an interactive session titled ‘We the people’, organised by the Bharanaghatana Samrakshana Samithi in Kozhikode on April 20 (Saturday), he said that it created a painful situation and those at the helm of affairs in New Delhi were complicit in creating that atmosphere. The CPI(M) leader also expressed concerns that what happened to Jammu and Kashmir might happen to the rest of the country. “Is the Delhi government the next target,” he asked.

Mr. Tarigami dismissed the campaign that the abrogation and the subsequent division of the erstwhile State into Union Territories had brought in favourable changes, especially in the tourism sector. He claimed that tourists used to come to Kashmir even before 2019. He termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as an attempt to divide the people.

Kozhikode / Article 370 / Jammu and Kashmir

