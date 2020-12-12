About 400 SVC volunteers to serve as special police officers

Kozhikode

12 December 2020 00:48 IST

Nearly 400 volunteers who recently joined the State’s Student Police Cadet Volunteer Corps (SVC) will serve as special police officers to facilitate the smooth conduct of the local body elections in Kozhikode district on Monday. The team comprising both students and a few professionals will work together with the local police and election officials at assigned booths.

It is for the first time that the alumni of the prestigious Student Police Cadet (SPC) project, launched in 2008, have come together for a new task. Though there are about 6,000 such cadets under the SVC in Kozhikode, only a limited number of volunteers has been shortlisted for election duty, considering the COVID-19 situation. Of this, nearly 100 volunteers are women, who will be posted at booths near their places of residence.

“All the SVCs shortlisted for election duty have already completed their online training and they will report at the specified booths on time. They will also receive final instructions from the State-level nodal officer soon,” said Pradeep Kumar, Assistant Nodal Officer, SPC (Kozhikode city).

In Kozhikode district, there are 2,987 booths where the service of special police officers, including those selected from other voluntary organisations and ex-servicemen groups, will be crucial for managing the poll procedures. Every booth will have at least one special police officer to help the local police and the polling staff. Additional volunteers are also under consideration to manage duties at 91 hyper-sensitive booths.