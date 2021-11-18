Kozhikode

Abdurahiman briefs Union Ministers on Haj issues

V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, on Thursday visited Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi and appraised them of the issues faced by Haj pilgrims in Kerala.

He requested them to restore the Haj embarkation point to the Calicut International Airport which is relied upon by 80% of Haj pilgrims in the State. If it was difficult to consider Calicut Airport as embarkation point this year, the Minister said that then the Kannur airport should be considered for the time being.

Mr. Abdurahiman requested Mr. Scindia to restore the operation of wide-bodied aircraft which had been suspended following the Air India Express crash in August last year.

He also put forth suggestions for the development of the Calicut airport and promised that the State Government would take steps to acquire the required 284 acres of land for its expansion.

The Union Ministers said that they would look into the issues raised by Mr. Abdurahiman.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 10:26:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/abdurahiman-briefs-union-ministers-on-haj-issues/article37568297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY