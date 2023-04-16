Abduction of gulf returnee: four in police custody

April 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A special squad of the Kozhikode rural police has taken into custody four persons who were suspected of having involvement in the abduction of a gulf returnee hailing from Thamarassery.

The four includes the owner of a car that was used in the operation and three others who reportedly visited Thamarassery to locate the house of the man a few days before his abduction.

According to police sources, those in custody are Kasaragod natives. Three of them had clear knowledge about the abduction plan, they said, adding that the arrest would be recorded on Monday. However, there is no clue yet about the other four persons who directly took part in the act.

It was on April 7 that an unidentified gang abducted K.K. Mohammed Shafi and his wife Seniya from their house at Parappanpoyil in Thamarassery. Seniya managed to escape from their custody as the doors of the car they used to abduct the two were not locked properly. It was she who later reported the incident to the police.

Ransom sought

The four-member gang that took the captive to an unknown location by road had also released two video messages seeking ransom. According to police sources, it was some financial deals around smuggled gold that led to the planned attack. They said there was no clue about the place where Mohammed Shafi was taken as captive.

In one of the recently released videos, the man was threatened to speak on camera explaining the details of the suspicious deal. He was found revealing the details of smuggling about 325 kg of gold at various times with the support of his brother for unknown persons. In the video, he was also forced to reveal that the deal was worth ₹80 crore, which should be cleared for facilitating his safe release.

Meanwhile, police sources said they were yet to be clear about the allegations behind the incident. They also said search was on to locate the captive based on the call data records of the already detained men.