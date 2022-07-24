Abduction attempt: gang of three arrested

‘Attempt made since youth allegedly escaped with smuggled gold’

The Kakkur police on Saturday arrested a gang of three men from Palakkad who tried to abduct a youth reportedly part of a gold smuggling racket in Kozhikode.

The suspects T.V. Abu Tahir, 29, M.C. Shameem, 30, and T.V. Shabeer, 36, were detained from their hometown with the support of the Kozhikode Crime Squad. They had been at large after the incident that took place on April 28.

According to the police, the three decided to abduct the youth after he reportedly escaped with some gold that he was asked to carry from Mumbai airport. The plan failed to work out as the youth managed to flee and filed a petition with the police for his safety.

An officer who was part of the investigation said the three were involved in a series of crimes in Thrissur and Palakkad. One more person currently staying abroad was also part of the conspiracy, he said.

According to sources, efforts were also on to recover mobile phones and a scooter that the three secured from the youth during the attempt. A Kuttippuram native who worked as a close aide for the three has been identified, they said.