Abducted Thamarassery native returns home

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Thamarassery, who was allegedly abducted by a gang of unidentified men on Saturday night for some finance deals, returned home on Tuesday night.

Also Read Unidentified gang abducts merchant from Thamarassery in Kozhikode

M. Ashraf, a Gulf-returnee, came back after the police nabbed one of the accused in the case and intensified their search for him. It is learnt that Ashraf was taken to Kollam. He returned to Thamarassery by bus and reached home by 11.30 p.m. Mohammed Jowhar, an accused in the case, was arrested from the Calicut International Airport the previous day.

The police also took into custody two vehicles used by Jowhar and three of his friends. Another vehicle that was used to abduct Mr. Ashraf had earlier been taken into custody from Mukkom a day after the incident.