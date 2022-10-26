Abducted Thamarassery native returns home

He came back after the police nabbed one of the accused and intensified their investigation

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 26, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Thamarassery, who was allegedly abducted by a gang of unidentified men on Saturday night for some finance deals, returned home on Tuesday night.

Also Read
Unidentified gang abducts merchant from Thamarassery in Kozhikode

M. Ashraf, a Gulf-returnee, came back after the police nabbed one of the accused in the case and intensified their search for him. It is learnt that Ashraf was taken to Kollam. He returned to Thamarassery by bus and reached home by 11.30 p.m. Mohammed Jowhar, an accused in the case, was arrested from the Calicut International Airport the previous day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police also took into custody two vehicles used by Jowhar and three of his friends. Another vehicle that was used to abduct Mr. Ashraf had earlier been taken into custody from Mukkom a day after the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app