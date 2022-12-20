ABC centre opened at Vattoli Bazaar in Kozhikode

December 20, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district panchayat has opened a centralised state-of-the-art Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre at Vattoli Bazaar in Panangad panchayat to cater for the rapidly increasing stray dog population in the district. The centre, which was inaugurated on Monday, was built at a cost of ₹82 lakh near the Vattoli Bazar veterinary hospital.

The centre features an operation theatre with four tables, pre- and post-operative care units, CCTV for observation, office room, store room, and sterilisation facilities. Four doctors, four operation theatre assistants, two dog handlers, and four dog catchers, besides cleaning personnel have been appointed on contract basis.

Dog catchers will catch dogs from various locations and bring them to the centre where they will be kept for at least four days before being let off at the same location from where they were caught. The 70 grama panchayats in the district contributed ₹1 lakh each for the centre, while the district panchayat contributed ₹10 lakh. The district panchayat plans to open more ABC centres at Vadakara and Kayakkodi soon.