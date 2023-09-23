Abandoned structures turn havens for miscreants in Kozhikode

September 23, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the absence of security guards and regular maintenance, a few dilapidated and abandoned buildings in the city and its suburbs have emerged as havens for anti-social elements. Drug pushers are reportedly frequently using such derelict structures even as public complaints about the issue remain unanswered.

The city police during a recent search operation found several such hideouts in the old buildings of Comtrust factory. Three persons who were arrested last week on charges of theft had revealed that many found the building a safe shelter to hide after criminal acts.

Though complaints have been on the rise against the suspected presence of miscreants in the abandoned buildings of the old Grasim factory at Mavoor, a regular checking mechanism is yet to be in place the area.

“There are still some old buildings near the Kozhikode railway station that remain open for drug addicts and miscreants. Unoccupied private properties are also on the list,” said M.V. Sidharthan, a headload worker. He added that the demolition of such structures is the only effective option to end the menace.

A few old hospital buildings are also on the list of spaces used by drug pushers. In Athanikkal and Puthiyara areas, such unguarded properties continue to be shelters for snakes. The yet-to-be completed court proceedings on property rights are reportedly delaying the demolition of several old buildings.

“It is not just old buildings, but isolated corners of various public parks such as the Sarovaram Bio park that are being frequented by anti-social elements at night. Surveillance cameras are not covering many such vulnerable spots,” said Sabith Poikayil, a taxi driver near the Eranhipalam area.

Meanwhile, police sources said efforts were under way to prepare the list of such abandoned buildings and make the owners accountable for the safekeeping. Flash checking and intensified night patrol would be considered in the case of buildings in the government sector, they said.

