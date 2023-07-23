ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aadyam Aadhaar’ campaign launched in Kozhikode

July 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurating the district-level launch of ‘Aadyam Aadhaar’, a comprehensive campaign to help people get their Aaadhaar number, in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday opened the Kozhikode district-level launch of ‘Aadyam Aadhaar’, a comprehensive campaign to help people get their Aaadhaar number. The event was held at the Government Lower Primary School, Chelavoor. The first phase of the campaign targets children aged up to five. There will be five phases. As many as 150 camps have been readied across the district. Committees led by the respective ward councillors have been formed to lead the initiative. District Collector A. Geetha said some camps had been postponed owing to technical reasons, and they would be held in the next phase of the campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US