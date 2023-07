July 14, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Assuring Aadhaar cards for all citizens, a mega Aadhaar enrolment drive will begin in Kozhikode district on July 23. There will be 300 enrolment centres across the district to facilitate the process. According to officials, the effort is to complete the enrolment of about 20,000 persons in the drive named ‘Aadyam Aadhaar’ (Aadhaar First). In the first phase, children up to five years old will be covered.