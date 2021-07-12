A year on, NIT-C yet to get a director

Union Ministry of Education sitting on file for appointment

The Union Ministry of Education has been seemingly sitting on a file for almost a year without taking a decision on the appointment of a new director at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C).

The post has been lying vacant after the five-year tenure of former director Sivaji Chakravorti ended in mid-August 2020. At present, Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi has been given charge. Reasons for delaying the appointment were still unclear, sources said. A selection committee appointed by the Ministry of Education had carried out an online interview of shortlisted persons in last September. But the Ministry is yet to recommend a name for the post.

Now, after the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Ramesh Pokhriyal, who was holding the Education portfolio, was replaced by Dharmendra Pradhan, who was earlier at the helm of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as well as the Ministry of Steel.

Quite interestingly, NIT-Delhi is also facing a similar crisis. The notification inviting applications for the post of director at NIT-Delhi was issued along with NIT-C notification. The post has also not been filled until now.

Almost six years ago, before Dr. Chakravorti was appointed as director, the NIT-C went through the same predicament with the post of director lying vacant for more than a year.

Two months ago, meanwhile, the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER), under the Ministry of Education called for entries for filling up of vacancies to the posts of the Director at the NITs at Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jalandhar (Punjab), Kurukshetra (Haryana), Rourkela (Odisha), Surat (Gujarat), Tiruchirappali (Tamil Nadu) and Mizoram.

Employed persons in government departments, autonomous organisations, public sector undertakings and universities could apply for the post on contract basis. The upper age limit for appointment is 65 years.