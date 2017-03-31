A year of achievements for Palakkad Railway Division

Electrification of key routes, signal modernisation, improvements in traffic facility and passenger amenities are some of the major achievements of the Palakkad Railway Division during the 2016-17 financial year.

Besides, according to railway officials, the division also launched multiple initiatives such as harnessing green energy, adopting modern technology such as digitisation in material procurements and tendering process during the fiscal.

With the inspection of the final stretch of 82 km between Charvattur and Mangaluru by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the 311-km-long Shoranur-Mangaluru section has been electrified, a statement said here on Friday.

A new railway station building at Jokatte, having two platforms, including an island platform, capable of accommodating 24 coach rakes, has been constructed. Jokatte thus became the 95th railway station of the Palakkad division. A new station building was also commissioned at Nilambur Road station.

The section between Pollachi and Kinathukadavu as part of the gauge conversion work between Pollachi and Podanur Junction will be opened shortly. The conventional signalling system was replaced by modern electronic interlocking system at Palakkad, Lakkiti and Ottappalam stations. A new platform has been commissioned at Palakkad Junction, facilitating direct entry to the platform from the town side.

Newly constructed goods sheds have been opened at Pollachi Junction and Nilambur Road. Besides, four escalators ( two each at Mangaluru and Kannur), have been inaugurated. Foot overbridges have been commissioned at Karakkad and Tirunavaya. Further, 18 bays of platform shelters have been commissioned at Kozhikode station with the fund provided by the State government. She-toilets have been installed at nine major stations.

Solar power

In accordance with the directions issued by the Ministry of Railways, Palakkad Division stepped into green energy generation by installing solar power generation system in the Divisional Railway Manager’s office and at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Palakkad.

A 10 KWp plant at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office and 2 KWp plants, total 30 KWp, were commissioned at Divisional Railway Hospital, Palakkad, at a cost of ₹21.6 lakh. Two solar plants are already functioning in Division-One at Parli Railway station(2KWp) and another one at Thalassery Railway station (3KWp).

The division introduced blending and dispensing facility of biodiesel at its fuelling point at Palakkad in cooperation with Indian Oil Corporation Limited. In this initiative, High Speed Diesel (HSD) is mixed with biodiesel up to five per cent and used as fuel for diesel locomotives. The biodiesel is a renewable source of energy and is non-toxic in nature.