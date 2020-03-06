A year after Vythiri encounter, family awaits details of probe

Details of the magisterial probe into the alleged encounter killing of suspected Maoist C.P. Jaleel are yet to be made available, claims his brother C.P. Rasheed, even as a memorial meet is being organised at Pandikkad in Malappuram district to mark his first death anniversary on March 6.

It was yet to be made clear if the probe by the Wayanad District Collector was complete as yet, Mr. Rasheed said on Thursday.

Jaleel, a native of Pandikkad, who the police claimed to be the Kabani Dalam area committee member of the CPI(Maoist), was shot dead at a private resort at Vythiri in Wayanad district last year. The police had claimed that Thunderbolt commandos fired at him while he was extorting money from the resort staff.

Human rights activists and Jaleel’s family members, however, alleged that it was a fake encounter and a one-sided attack.

Mr. Rasheed pointed out that the inquiry report should have been submitted to the Wayanad district court or the chief judicial magistrate court.

“The Supreme Court, in PUCL v/s State of Maharashtra case, had said that in every case when a complaint is made against the police alleging commission of a criminal act on their part, which makes out a cognizable case of culpable homicide, a first information report must be registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said. Such case shall also be probed by the investigating team.

“We suspect that the magisterial probe and the ongoing Crime Branch investigation are a ruse to divert attention from the allegation against police personnel,” he alleged.

Separate case

“I had filed a separate case in the Wayanad district court claiming that the incident was a planned murder, based on three videos shot by the police.

Though the court asked the police to include the family’s concerns within the ambit of the investigation, our statements are yet to be recorded,” Mr. Rasheed said.

The report of the magisterial inquiry into another encounter killing involving suspected Maoist activists Ajitha and Kuppu Devaraj in the Nilambur forests was submitted to the Home Department, he said.

“When we filed a petition under the Right to Information Act seeking details, we were told that it cannot be made public as the report contains information on national security,” Mr. Rasheed said.

Memorial event

Meanwhile, a building in memory of martyrs is set to be opened at the memorial event organised by the C.P. Jaleel Rakthasakshi Anusmarana Samiti at Pandikkad. Activists K. Murali and M.N. Ravunni, among others, are expected to participate.