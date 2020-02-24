A walk for better disaster management plan

24 February 2020 00:53 IST

Transect walk covers flood-hit regions of Mukkom

Dividing the flood-hit regions into three zones, the Mukkom municipal authorities on Sunday organised a transect walk with the support of disaster management experts and local residents. The event was held as part of the preparation of a comprehensive action plan to fight rain-related challenges.

It was the first time that such a participatory exercise was held in the village where community members, planners, and officials walked through the problem spots, held direct discussions with people in the affected areas, and prepared a map. The findings will be used for all future references of planners under the local body.

Municipal Chairman V. Kunhan, secretary N.K. Hareesh, and public works standing committee chairperson Saly Siby were among those who participated in the transect walk. Ward councillors and municipal overseers too were present.

At several locations, stormwater runoff was found blocked, and they will be repaired first as part of the mitigation project. Suggestions from local people too will be taken into account for finding appropriate remedy. The walk covered Kanhiramuzhi, Parasseryparambu, Nellikkappoyil, Pachakkad and Urpil regions. The municipal authorities said the walk would cover all the three identified zones in the days to come. The study report will be used for the preparation of an updated disaster management plan for the municipal area, they added.

Mukkom was one of the worst-hit locations in the last two floods and other rain-related calamities in Kozhikode district. It had severely affected urban traffic, thereby creating a chaotic situation.