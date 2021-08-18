A village narrates stories for children

Theatre artiste Mohammed Perambra narrating a story for students of Jinarajadas LP School in Marad, Kozhikode.

Kozhikode

18 August 2021 18:40 IST

Initiative by school to relieve students of stress of online classes

Children of today often miss the experience of listening to stories narrated by their grandparents. ‘Oru Gramam Katha Parayunnu’, an initiative by Jinarajadas A.L.P School in Marad, aims at giving children this special gift, especially in the time of the pandemic and online classes.

Under the initiative, teachers of the school identify elderly persons in their locality and make them narrate a story for kids. Stories from mythology, history, the Panchatantra, western fables or even folklore such as Vadakkan Pattu will be presented to children. Story tellers are mostly commoners who have a flair to tell stories in the way children like them.

The programme kicked off recently with P.M. Gangadharan, a retired teacher, and Mohammed Perambra, a theatre and film personality, narrating stories. “Story telling is recorded by teachers and sent to students’ WhatsApp groups. We have identified separate days for students of each class for the story-telling session,” said E.M. Pushparajan, Headmaster of the school.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides the two stories, a folk song by Lakshimi Chettiyankandi, an elderly farmer, was also presented for children. Many such sessions can be expected soon, the Headmaster said.

Around 400 children of lower primary classes in the school are beneficiaries of this unique programme.

“We could see that children were getting tired of online classes. It was necessary to provide them some form of entertainment other than cartoons on television to cheer them up. That is how this programme was conceived,” Mr. Pushparaj added.