A vigilant society is stronger than any law: Sreedharan Pillai

January 28, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that harmony is not hard to achieve when the relationships between people are based on love and affection.

Launching the Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony (MISH), a forum to promote friendship and coexistence between different communities in Kozhikode on January 28, he said a vigilant society was stronger than any law. Commending the recent tendency in society to pick out the negative in everything, Mr. Pillai said people liked to read negative news and that rebelliousness was on the rise. He called upon the public to think positively and open their hearts like Kozhikode had done over the centuries for cultures from across the world.

Chairman of the Initiative P.V. Chandran in his presidential address flagged attempts by anti-social elements to create friction between communities. Quoting Sree Narayana Guru, he said MISH was born out of a thought about implementing Guru’s teachings.

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, delivered the keynote address. Mayor Beena Philip administered a pledge of harmony. Vice chairman M.P. Ahamed launched the MISH logo, while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, launched a documentary.

Ahamed Devarkovil, MLA, MISH general secretary P.K. Ahamed, and vice chairman M.K. Mohammed Ali, besides representatives of various religious and social entities, were present on the occasion.

The event was followed by cultural programmes by students of Vidya Kendra School and Apex International School.

