A unique protest by SYS

Brisk sales: A village fair organised by the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham at Areekode on Sunday.

Village fair ahead of January 25 rally againt CAA

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) held a village fair at Areekode on Sunday in protest against the increasing prices of consumables.

The fair, which drew large crowds, was held ahead of a massive rally being planned at Perinthalmanna on January 25 against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

SYS leader K.P. Jamal said the fair was an answer to the anti-people measures like GST, demonetisation, and price rise. He said the fair was a revival of the old custom that had existed against the exploitation.

The fair had a wide variety of vegetables and local fruits produced through SYS collectives. They were sold at an affordable price.

Eleven farmers who had excelled in agriculture were felicitated at the fair.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, inaugurated the fair. SYS district president E.K. Mohammed Koya Saqafi presided over the function.

