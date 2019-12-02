A tie-up with the Dutch to end city’s water woes

History has it that the Zamorin of Calicut had a trade pact with the Dutch in the 17th century to drive off a common enemy from Malabar: The Portugese. Though the affair was a short-lived one, it marked the Dutch presence in this part of the country.

Four centuries later, Kozhikode is seeking the help of the north-western European nation again to address a common concern: effective management of its water problems.

The five-year research project, titled Water 4 Change, has the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research collaborating for long-term research on urban water management systems.

P.S. Harikumar, principal scientist, water quality division, Centre for Water Resource Development and Management (CWRDM), Kozhikode, told The Hindu on Sunday that both Kozhikode and the Netherlands have common topographical features. “How they effectively addressed water management issues in an undulating terrain can be of help to us in the long term,” he pointed out.

Population growth

According to CWRDM sources, small to medium size cities such as Kozhikode are facing the fallout of higher population growth and its impact on water management. Most of them neither have a large number of government staff to address the issue nor the technical expertise to solve it.

“The intensity of rainfall in Kozhikode was much higher in the last two years compared with the previous years. Between September and November, we received 40% to 50% additional rain. The waterbodies and the drainage system here, however, had not been designed to contain that much water. This led to a flood-like situation,” Mr. Harikumar observed.

Though the city receives an annual average rainfall between 3,400 mm and 3,500 mm, water is not effectively used to meet people’s demands. “The Kallai river, Connolly Canal, and a tributary of the Chaliyar river flow through the city. Around 70% to 80% water available here, however, is polluted. Groundwater is highly contaminated, and there is no proper sewage treatment system,” he claimed. There are neither integrated or stand-alone sewage treatment plants. The pipes carrying drinking water are very old. The existing technology is not sufficient to address these concerns, Mr. Harikumar said.

The objective of Water 4 Change is to help people and the authorities design a framework for water use for better living conditions. The project will address the complex challenges to urban water systems resulting from population growth, rapid urbanisation, and effects of climate change, the sources said. It is being implemented in Bhuj, Bhopal, and Shimla too.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee; IIT Gandhinagar; Moulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal; CEPT University, Ahmedabad; CWRDM, and CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh, are involved in the project. The expertise of Delft University of Technology, Delft; Dutch Research Institute for Transitions, University of Twente, IHE Delft Institute for Water Technology, and IRC Wash and Deltares too have a key role.

A workshop involving government officials, elected representatives, and scientists was held recently as part of the project. Mr. Harikumar said a household survey would soon be held in all the 75 wards of the city corporation to understand people’s concerns. The views of government officials too will be sought. “The project will cover four aspects: society, technology, governance, and natural environment,” he claimed. Experts from the Netherlands, including post-doctoral fellows and those pursuing PhD courses, will visit the city, conduct studies, and give suggestions.

The Kozhikode Corporation had recently sought government approval for setting up sewage treatment plants at Kothi and Avikkalthode within the city by spending around ₹178 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. There is a possibility of local residents raising objection citing pollution concerns. “The city urgently requires a proper sewage treatment system, either an integrated one or stand-alone plants. Local residents will have to be taken into confidence. Awareness sessions will have to be held involving local councillors to solve the issue,” Mr. Harikumar added.