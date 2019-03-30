A step ahead in ensuring safety of children in district

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine on Friday launched the Child Brigade at Government Law College, Kozhikode.

Formed under Clijo, the legal assistance clinic of the Government Law College, the brigade aims to work for the welfare of marginalised children and to prevent exploitation and atrocities against them.

The Child Brigade was formed in association with Unicef, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Social Justice Department, District Legal Services Authority, Kerala Police, Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, and Childline.

In her address, Ms. Josephine said children were being subjected to exploitation and atrocities mainly due to their helplessness and alleged that conservative elements were behind them.

The Child Brigade mainly consists of law students as volunteers. “Our volunteers will visit residents associations and schools to create awareness on child abuse and the laws for the protection of children,” said C. Thilakanandan, Principal, Government Law College.

A module will be prepared in consultation with experts in the field of law and psychology. It will be presented before children to empower them to be their own protectors. They will be well aware of the laws that benefit them, Mr. Thilakanandan said.

“The Child Brigade is one step towards making Kozhikode a child abuse-free district,” he added.