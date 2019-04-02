A special get-together at Science Centre

Kozhikode

Differently abled students and their parents meet as part of Changathikkoottam

It was the first day of April, and children were coming in hordes to visit the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium to open up their minds to the wonders of science. The auditorium there, however, was alive with the presence and chatter of a group of children who are special compared with their peers.

‘Supatham 19’, the get-together of 60 bedridden, differently abled students and their parents on Monday, was an extension of the ‘Changathikkoottam’ friendship groups under the block resource centre (BRC), Kunnamangalam.

The project was conceived by the Kozhikode district office of the Samagra Shiksha, to help differently abled students develop social and communicative skills with the help of their peers. It envisages creation of friendship groups involving students from the school where the differently abled child is studying. They visit the child during weekends or holidays at home to help him or her improve various skills and join the mainstream.

Actor Mamukkoya opened the event and interacted with the participants. He honoured Fathima Bismi, Anugrah, and Ria Ubaid, who have overcome their disabilities to excel in different walks of life. An exhibition of paintings of Manna Fathima and Ria Ubaid too was opened.

It was followed by a magic performance by Sreejith Viyyoor, mimicry performance by Rajeev Cherooppa, and a folk song performance, among others.