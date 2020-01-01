A slice of Persian art at Kerala fest

Wooden boxes embellished with Persian style painting, some pendants and other wooden artefacts besides miniature paintings constitute the stall of Iran at the Sargaalaya International Art and Craft Festival (SIACF) at the Sargalaya Art and Craft Village at Iringal near here. However, this may not give one a true idea of Persian art.

“The real Persian paintings are very costly. We use real gold in the paintings usually made on papier mache. So I haven’t brought them,” says Sevda Moghaddami, who is the ambassador of Islamic art at the Sargaalaya fest. This research scholar in Islamic Art from Tabriz Islamic Art University in Iran is part of the 9th edition of the festival that began at Iringal last week.

An artist herself, Sevda did her masters in art with a thesis on the art of ancient Ottoman empire. For her doctoral research, she chose to go further into the genre and her research this time is on contemporary Turkish painting, after Turkey became a republic. She is also involved in the restoration of paintings on the walls of old palaces, along with her colleagues.

“Our university is focused on ensuring that we practise what we study. While studying Turkish painting, I should make my own contribution to that field,” Sevda explains.

The university has funded her travel to India and has provided her most of the products to be displayed at the SIACF, though the fund has to be reimbursed later and a percentage of the sale to be remitted at the university.

Sevda has quickly adapted to the hot and humid climate of Kerala and the spicy food. She comes from the chilling cold of Iran. The cooks at Sargaalaya have made the food less spicier for her and other foreign delegates. She was found conspiring with a volunteer about wearing a Saree in the evening.