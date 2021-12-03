A postcard campaign for students

KOZHIKODE

The Department of Posts, in coordination with the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education, will organise a postcard campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for students from Class IV to Class XII from schools affiliated to CBSE and State boards.

A press release said that the aim of the campaign was to convey ideas of students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on any of the two topics “Unsung heroes of freedom struggle” and “My vision for India in 2047” through post card.

Seventy-five students, who contribute best entries at all-Indian level, would be invited to the annual school principal conference and get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

For details, contact Calicut Postal Divisional Office (Phone: 0495-2383020) or the nearest post office.