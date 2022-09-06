A pookkalam with the President’s image

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 06, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amala Rural Development Trust, in association with Varamukhi Women Art Commune, a collective of women artists in Kozhikode district, made a 6-sq.ft pookkalam depicting the image of President Droupadi Murmu at the Trust centre at Kattangal near the NIT campus on Tuesday, to give out the message of women empowerment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority secretary M.P. Shyjal dedicated the pookkalam to the nation in the presence of programme coordinator Mary Joseph, St. Xavier’s College of Arts and Science Principal Varughese Mathew, and artists Ambili Vijayan, Anjana Ramesh, and Thara Rajagopal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app