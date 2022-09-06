A pookkalam with the President’s image

ADVERTISEMENT

Amala Rural Development Trust, in association with Varamukhi Women Art Commune, a collective of women artists in Kozhikode district, made a 6-sq.ft pookkalam depicting the image of President Droupadi Murmu at the Trust centre at Kattangal near the NIT campus on Tuesday, to give out the message of women empowerment.

Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority secretary M.P. Shyjal dedicated the pookkalam to the nation in the presence of programme coordinator Mary Joseph, St. Xavier’s College of Arts and Science Principal Varughese Mathew, and artists Ambili Vijayan, Anjana Ramesh, and Thara Rajagopal.