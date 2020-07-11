A play comes out of lockdown

A scene from the play ‘Irul’.

Kozhikode

11 July 2020 22:32 IST

When one art form after another is making its presence felt, overcoming the challenge posed by COVID-19, how can theatre hold back?

Kozhikode-based theatre activist Bichoos Chilanka has come up with Irul (Darkness), his third theatrical venture since the lockdown began. The play, produced under the banner of Chilanka Floating Theatre, is part of Unlock with Smile, an online amateur drama competition organised by Theme Arts, Chennai, and Haritham WhatsApp collective.

The play was staged at Mr. Bichoos’s house at Kunnamangalam. The one-hour play was cut short to half an hour for the sake of competition, and the video was uploaded on the competition website.

Advertising

Advertising

“Theatre need not hold back due to the current situation. We should make use of the available platforms,” Mr. Bichoos said, adding that Irul, in its full length, would be available online very soon.

Irul, like most other plays of Chilanka Floating Theatre, was inspired by the harsh realities of life. It explores racism and casteism in Indian society through the lives of a few ‘manhole cleaners’ in Delhi.

Baba, an aged cleaner; Bhudu, a younger one, and Paari, Baba’s daughter and Bhudu’s love interest are the main characters in the play, which was written by Sanoop Karuvannur, Adarsh P., and Chinnoos Chilanka respectively.

Bavul music adds mood to the plight of the characters.

Sachin Junior, Suresh Avishudhan, Anoop Manasseri, Fajar, and Ratheesh are the others who have worked on and off screen. “Vedan”, a song by Dalit singer Hirandas Murali, has also been included in the play.