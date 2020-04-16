A one-stop platform for COVID-19 information

An international team led by an Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) student has developed a digital tool to fight COVID-19, and also misinformation about the pandemic.

The website, covidfyi.in, is a one-stop digital directory for all COVID-19 related emergency services from government agencies. Only official information from government organisations was available on the platform to ensure authenticity and credibility, a statement said here on Thursday.

The website provides information on authorised labs, designated hospitals, grocery stores, mental health, emergency helplines, contacts of task force teams, field officers, emergency doctors and fever clinics.

Additional features in the pipeline would enable users to book appointments with doctors and schedule sample collections while staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

In his statement, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM-K, said the platform had not only successfully brought together multiple stakeholders but had also augmented efforts of good governance.

The 16-member core team led by Post Graduate Programme student Simran Soni, comprising researchers, medical students and developers working from countries such as Germany, and the U.S., is functioning with the support of volunteers who assist them in timely updating of the website.

The idea originated at coronathon.in (hackathon for COVID-19 India) and has been completed with zero funding. Covid FYI was selected among the top 300 ideas to fight the disease at ‘Hack the Crisis’ India Hackathon hosted by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in association with FICCI FLO Pune.

Ms. Simran said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Karnataka, had already integrated the platform in its official website. Talks were being held with other State governments to widen its outreach, she said.