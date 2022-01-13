A novel call to end ocean pollution

The installation, ‘2022’, was made of waste collected from sea

Here is an installation unlike any other on the Kozhikode Beach.

‘2022’, unveiled by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Wednesday, could be a popular selfie spot soon, and at the same time a call to stop ocean pollution. The installation by the district administration was made of waste collected from the sea by volunteers of Green Worms, an eco solution firm in the city.

The installation conveys the message that the waste deposited on the beach eventually pollutes the sea. Interestingly, it is also a call to shed old habits and embrace new ones in the New Year. It also stresses the point that waste handling is the responsibility of every individual.

Only a part of the waste collected was used for the installation, while the rest, including plastic carry bags, bottles, aluminum containers, paper cups, footwear, and thermocol were segregated and sent for recycling.