Kozhikode

A novel call to end ocean pollution

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy unveiling the installation, ‘2022’, made of waste from the sea on the Kozhikode Beach on Wednesday.  

Here is an installation unlike any other on the Kozhikode Beach.

‘2022’, unveiled by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy on Wednesday, could be a popular selfie spot soon, and at the same time a call to stop ocean pollution. The installation by the district administration was made of waste collected from the sea by volunteers of Green Worms, an eco solution firm in the city.

The installation conveys the message that the waste deposited on the beach eventually pollutes the sea. Interestingly, it is also a call to shed old habits and embrace new ones in the New Year. It also stresses the point that waste handling is the responsibility of every individual.

Only a part of the waste collected was used for the installation, while the rest, including plastic carry bags, bottles, aluminum containers, paper cups, footwear, and thermocol were segregated and sent for recycling.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 12:05:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/a-novel-call-to-end-ocean-pollution/article38261072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY