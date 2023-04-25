A new chapter in the development of Kozhikode railway station

April 25, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Kozhikode railway station, efforts to raise it to international standards have begun.

Mr. Modi launched the works through an online event in Thiruvananthapuram. Another event was held at the railway station around the same time where Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Mayor Beena Philip were present.

Mr. Devarkovil said the works at the railway station would also boost the development of Kozhikode with transportation facilities getting a facelift. Around 1.5 lakh passengers will benefit from the redevelopment of the station.

Mr. Raghavan said the ₹473-crore development project would also prove to be a milestone in the expansion of railway services in Malabar. He pointed out that Ministers cutting across political lines had helped realise the project.

The project envisages increasing the number of railway tracks from five to nine. Instead of the existing two five-metre-wide foot overbridges, two new 12-metre-wide foot overbridges will come up on the southern and northern sides of the station. They will also have seating arrangements. The terminals on the eastern and western sides will be linked to have a 48-metre-wide concourse in the middle. The concourse will have facilities such as a business lounge. Multi-level parking will be provided on both sides, and sky walks will be built from the foot overbridges and the concourse to reach this area.

A commercial centre will come up on 4.2 acres on the western side of the station. Similar facilities will be there on the north-eastern and south-eastern sides as well. The project report also has a ground parking facility and a centre to link the terminal at the proposed light metro station with the railway station. Entry will be provided from Francis Road to the western side of the station. The detailed project report has been prepared by KITCO, the State government’s technical consultancy organisation.