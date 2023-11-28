A month after CH flyover reopening in Kozhikode, uncertainty looms over fate of evicted traders 

November 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CH flyover in Kozhikode, which had been closed for repair work from mid-June, was reopened on October 29 amidst much fanfare. A month after the reopening, traders, who were evicted from shops under the flyover as part of the work, are a worried lot.

The decision of the Public Works department (PWD) to evict traders had met with stiff resistance from their organisations. However, they changed their mind after repeated assurances from the district administration and the Kozhikode Corporation that they would be properly rehabilitated.

Besides, the Kerala High Court had directed the PWD to complete the repair work within six months and return the shops back to traders. Following this, traders handed over shop keys to the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the shops under the flyover had been demolished as part of the repair work and traders had shifted to temporary shops on the premises of the bridge.

“Rumours are spreading like wildfire that there will be no shops under the bridge and that the space will be utilised for parking. However, we want to trust the authorities who made the promises to us,” said A.M. Mammad Koya, secretary of the CH Flyover unit of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

They are pinning hopes on Mayor Beena Philip’s word that shop rooms made of steel structure rather than concrete will be made available to them.

“The alternative spaces we have found for our shops are not good. We are facing severe financial crunch, and we will be in great difficulty if we do not get our shops back,” Mr. Koya added.

The traders are now waiting for the PWD to complete the remaining flyover work.

“The PWD’s work will be completed in a few days. The flyover could be handed back to the Corporation after that for construction of the shop rooms. We will wait till then,” Mr. Koya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.