A mobile incinerator for diapers, sanitary pads

Diapers and sanitary napkins constitute a large chunk of the non-biodegradable waste across the world. That they cannot even be recycled, unlike the rest of the plastic waste, make them the most dangerous form of waste.

Disposing of napkins and diapers is a headache for most people, who are not equipped with incinerators. Thus, these objects end up being thrown into the waste bin or clogging the toilets.

The Eco-Friendly Group, a friendly collective under the Sevana Charitable Trust, has come up with a solution to this problem. They have brought two high quality Japanese incinerators to the town, which can be hired by people for a day to burn their household waste.

“This incinerator burns down anything into ashes within seconds. It works at 850 degree Celsius. There is no smoke or foul smell”, Faisal Pallikkandy, chairman of the group, said adding that they would take up only orders from residents’ associations or similar organisations.

The incinerator has a capacity to handle 50 kg of waste at a time and can burn up to one tonne a day. “We charge ₹30 per kg of waste to be burnt. However, anything other than diapers and sanitary napkins will not be allowed”, Mr. Pallikkandy said.

The used diapers and sanitary napkins could be collected and kept aside. The incinerator can be hired by a group of houses for a day to burn collected waste.

“With the ban on single use plastic, there is a chance of these objects getting thrown on the roadsides. Burning them is the only solution”, Mr. Pallikkandy said. Those interested may contact the group on 9744331165 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to avail of the services.