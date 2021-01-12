A mix of newbies, experienced hands

Kozhikode

12 January 2021 00:44 IST

Standing committee members elected

The election of members to the eight standing committees of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation was held on Monday. Most standing committees have nine members, consisting of both newbies and experienced hands. Many of the members have been selected based on their area of expertise. Almost all councillors have been included in the standing committees.

The Finance Standing Committee consists of councillors Sadasivan Othayamangalath (ward 10), K.C. Shobhita (12), Anil Kumar M.C (28), Girija. M (47), Sujatha Koodathinkal (23), E.M. Soman (19), K. Moideen Koya (35) and Navya Haridas (69).

The Development Standing Committee comprises T.K. Chandran (15), Suresh Kumar. T (22), O.P. Shijina (2), P. Praseena (74), Fenisha.K. Santhosh (11), E. Safeena (3), Sofia Aneesh (66), Rajeev. K (51), Saritha. P (14) and P. Ushadevi (59).

Advertising

Advertising

The Welfare Standing Committee consists of Varun Bhaskar (7), V.P. Manoj (4), N. Jayasheela (55), M.C. Sudhamani (36), M.K. Mahesh (72), P. Diwakaran (63), T.K. Shemina (71) and K. Ramlath (62).

Health Standing Committee members are K. Issa Ahamed (32), P. Muhasina (57), P.N. Ajitha (21), S. Jayasree (25), V.K. Mohandas (75), Premalatha Thekkuveettil (43), M.N. Praveen (13), T. Reneesh (27) and K. Nirmala (37). The members of the Public Works Standing Committee are P.C. Rajan (46), S.K. Aboobakkar (61), Smitha Valliyeri (18), Reeja. K (6), S.M. Thushara (5), Thottungal Rajani (48), Kavitha Arun (30), M.P. Hameed (16), and N. Sivaprasad (70).

The Town Planning Standing Committee consists of Shaharban E.P (44), K.P. Suresh (31), K.P. Rajesh Kumar (8), K.T. Sushaj (26), Kollath Sureshan (49), P. Prasanna (24), Krishnakumari (50), Ayishabi Pandikashala (39) and Ramya Santhosh (38).

The Tax and Appeals Standing Committee consists of C.P. Sulaiman (67), K. Mohanan (20), Vadiyil Navas (53), Omana Madhu (34), M. Manoharan (1), P.K. Nasar (60), P.P. Nikhil (9), Rafeena Anwar (40) and Sahida Sulaiman (33).

The Education Standing Committee consists of Alphonsa Mathew (65), T. Muraleedharan (73), T. Maimoonath (42), C.M. Jamsheer (17), M. Bijulal (56), P. Sheeba (45), Rekha.C (64), Ajeeba Beevi (41) and Anuradha Thayat (68).

Standing committee chairpersons will be elected on Friday.