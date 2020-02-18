A lesson in farming for children

Food distribution centres providing lunch at ₹25 will be set up in every panchayat, Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan said on Monday.

Opening the harvesting event under the Padam Onnu Padathekku project, organised at Padinhattummuri Government UP School here, he said free food would be provided to those who could not afford it.

The centre will be managed by Kudumbashree units. However, local bodies will have to take initiative to set them up, the Minister said. He also encouraged new-age farmers to adopt modern techniques and urged the public to grow vegetables for their own use.

Presiding over the function, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said Padam Onnu Padathekku had played a role in creating awareness on the importance of agriculture among children.

The programme was designed by the departments of Education and Agriculture to realise the objective of ‘panchayats without barren lands’ under the Haritha Keralam Mission.