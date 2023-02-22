HamberMenu
A journey to experience the ‘mundane’

32 children from Wayanad visit Kozhikode to experience simple pleasures like the sunset

February 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
Children from tribal hamlets in Vythiri, Wayanad, taking a look at an exhibit at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Children from tribal hamlets in Vythiri, Wayanad, taking a look at an exhibit at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

What is so great about getting on a train and travelling for around 20 minutes, getting on an escalator or having a Biryani for lunch? Probably nothing significant for a regular person, especially in a State like Kerala. Yet, a group of children, all in lower primary classes, took a journey from Vythiri in Wayanad to Kozhikode city, only to have some of these experiences that may sound mundane to most people.

The 32 children are from two schools in Sugandhagiri near Vythiri, 17 from Government LP School, Amba, and 15 from Government LP School, Vrindavan, who were in Kozhikode with their teachers on Wednesday. They were assisted by 20 volunteers of ‘Yaathrikan’, a State-wide club of bikers, who had made all arrangements for the trip.

“It may come as a surprise to the city folk that only two of them had ever travelled in a train and some had never tasted a Biryani in their life,” said Basim N.A., coordinator of the trip and executive administrator of the club.

The group first experienced a train journey from Kozhikode to Elathur and later visited the planetarium, where they watched the first 3D show of their lives. Later, they visited Hi-Lite mall in the city where they climbed on an elevator for the first time and later played with snow. They had a boat ride at Beypore and left the city only after watching the sunset in the sea.

The programme titled ‘Kurunnal Punchirikkatte Yaathrikaniloode’ (Let the kids smile through Yathrikan) is a service endeavour of the club which had helped kids across the State in the earlier years in different ways depending on their needs. However, this is for the first time they have organised a trip for the underprivileged kids. “We know from experience that education is not limited to schools and that they get more from travels than from their class rooms”, Mr. Basim said.

The members of the club had chipped in to fund the trip.

